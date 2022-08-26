Spanish Head of Government announces summit between the EU and CELAC | News

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Wednesday in Colombia, hours before traveling to Ecuador, that he wishes to take advantage of the moment in which Spain holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union to hold a summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

During a meeting with representatives of some 850 Spanish and Colombian companies, held in the capital of the Latin American nation, Bogotá, Sánchez said that this summit will help strengthen the ties that unite the EU with Latin America and the Caribbean on the basis of dignity and respect.

Spain will assume the presidency of the Council of the EU during the second half of 2023. According to the press, a summit of this type has not been convened since 2015.

The Spanish head of government added that his nation “will continue to be the great defender of Latin American interests in the European Union for many years” and announced that the meeting between the two regions will be successful.

In an interview with a local radio station, Sánchez announced that he would inform Colombian President Gustavo Petro that Spain could host peace talks between his government and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“We offer ourselves to the Colombian Government to help in everything that I believe is common sense to achieve peace, and therefore, if these peace talks can be hosted in Spain, Spain would be willing and offers to host them,” he declared. .

Sánchez and Petro met this Wednesday at the Casa de Nariño. They then offered statements to the press, at which time Petro stated that he will transfer the proposal to the ELN delegation that is in Cuba and the final decision will be made by consensus.

He specified: “If the Kingdom of Spain is the guarantor and if the parties so decide, I would love it.”

After concluding the visit to Colombia, Sánchez traveled to Ecuador, where he is expected to hold a meeting this Thursday with the president of that nation, Guillermo Lasso, and participate in a business forum, among other activities.

Sánchez’s tour of Latin American nations will conclude in Honduras, where he will arrive next Friday.





