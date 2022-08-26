The Russian Embassy responded to the material of the State Department about “filtration camps”

WASHINGTON, August 26 – RIA Novosti. The US State Department continues to spread false information about “Moscow-created filtration camps” in the DPR and involvement in the destruction of civilian facilities in the LPR in order to discredit the special operation, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

The Conflict Observatory project previously launched by the State Department published a material in which, citing Yale University “researchers”, it was stated that the Russian military had created more than 20 filtration camps on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which are allegedly used for interrogation and detention of Ukrainian citizens and prisoners of war.

“The State Department continues to broadcast speculation about the “filtration camps” allegedly created by us in the DPR, as well as about the involvement of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the destruction of educational, medical institutions and cultural facilities in the LPR. This is another fake aimed at discrediting the Russian special military operation, ” — emphasized in the embassy.

The diplomatic mission noted that Moscow is committed to observing the norms of international law, respects the civilian population and does not strike at civilian infrastructure. In addition, Russia is restoring social facilities that were destroyed as a result of the “savage actions of the Kyiv regime,” the diplomats concluded.