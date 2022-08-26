President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Algeria on an official visit | News

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algiers on Thursday for a three-day official visit to the North African country with the aim of rebuilding a bilateral relationship that has suffered estrangement in recent months.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Macron warns the French about a time of sacrifice

Macron leads a delegation of more than 90 people and was greeted when he got off the plane by his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, before the national anthems of the two countries played by a military band.

The two presidents then went to the Monument des Martyrs, a place of memory of the Algerian war of independence (1954-1962) against France.

This will be followed by a face-to-face meeting at the Presidency and a dinner at the People’s Palace in honor of Emmanuel Macron, in which his entire delegation will participate.

The two presidents will address, in particular, the situation in Mali, where the French Army has just withdrawn, under accusations from the local government.

Algeria plays a central role in the region due to its thousands of kilometers of borders with Mali, Niger and Libya. At the same time, he has refused to join the barrage of anti-Russian sanctions.

The issue of visas granted by France will also be at the center of the discussions, since Emmanuel Macron decided in 2021 to reduce them by half on the pretext that Algiers does not want to readmit citizens called undesirable by France.

The visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the end of the war and the proclamation of Algerian independence in 1962.

This is the second time that Emmanuel Macron has visited Algeria as president, after a first visit in December 2017, at the start of his first five-year term.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source