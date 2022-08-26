World
Zyuganov said that the United States gave the world nuclear blackmail
MOSCOW, August 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops continue to shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Stirol chemical plant in Gorlovka at the suggestion of the Americans, the United States has arranged nuclear blackmail for the world, said Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov.
On Thursday, Ukrainian troops shelled the ZNPP area several times, due to shelling and fires in Energodar, security systems went off at the plant, and there were power outages in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. A fire broke out on the territory of Stirol due to shelling.
“The neo-Nazi regime of (Vladimir) Zelensky continues shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the Stirol chemical plant in Gorlovka. This is done at the suggestion of the Americans. It was Washington that arranged nuclear blackmail unprecedented in the history of mankind,” Zyuganov wrote in his Telegram channel.
He recalled that in 1945 the United States dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan, killing 200 thousand civilians, while there was no “military necessity” for this, and also announced “nuclear diplomacy” against the USSR.
“The catastrophe at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is beneficial only to the United States. They need it because the Anglo-Saxons are losing control and dominance over the world. They liked to rule the planet and command everyone for 50 years. But this time is running out forever,” the politician summed up.
August 9, 13:47Special military operation in Ukraine
Zyuganov believes that the regions of Donbass and Ukraine will soon “return to their homeland”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked