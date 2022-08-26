“They are close to Russia”: in the USA they told how Biden begged Riyadh for help

MOSCOW, August 26 – RIA Novosti. Saudi Arabia’s refusal to go along with US President Joe Biden’s requests to increase oil production shows Riyadh’s closer proximity to Moscow than to Washington, Dan Eberhart, CEO of Denver-based Canary drilling company, said in a Forbes op-ed.

As the specialist recalled, the American leader repeatedly unsuccessfully tried to get support from his Middle Eastern ally in the hydrocarbon market.

“It’s no secret that Biden wants oil prices, the main catalyst for inflation, to fall in time for the midterm elections in November. The president has repeatedly pleaded with Saudi Arabia to help and increase supplies – most recently in mid-July during a visit to Er- Riyadh. However, the leaders of Saudi Arabia did not heed Biden’s pleas,” wrote Eberhart.

The expert noted that Riyadh is dissatisfied with Washington’s attempts to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran. As the specialist pointed out, after that, the regional rival of the Saudis will be able to improve its economic situation, and will also be able to sell oil.

And it was Biden’s attempts to achieve his political goals by normalizing relations with Tehran that caused Riyadh’s recent statements about a possible reduction in black gold production, Eberhart said.

This position also says a lot about the geopolitical situation, he stressed.

“It also confirms that Saudi Arabia still remains closer to Russia on the world stage than to the US,” Eberhart said.

Earlier, the kingdom’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview with Bloomberg that OPEC + will soon begin work on a new oil agreement for the period after 2022, as before, the alliance has all the necessary leverage to influence market volatility, including production cuts.