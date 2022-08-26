The Solomon Islands did not allow a US warship to enter its port

WASHINGTON, August 26 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the Solomon Islands did not allow the US Coast Guard ship to enter their port, Stars and Stripes reports, citing a statement by US border guards.

The US Coast Guard spokesman in Honolulu, Lieutenant Christine Kam, said the Oliver Henry, which was on scheduled patrols in the Solomon Islands, needed to replenish fuel and provisions. For these purposes, the sailors expected to call at the port of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

“The Solomon Islands government did not respond to the US government’s request for diplomatic clearance to refuel and resupply at Honiara,” Cam said.

According to her, the ship had to be redirected to Papua New Guinea.

The publication, citing messages from maritime services in social networks, reports that at the same time as the American ship, the British patrol ship Spey was not allowed to enter the port.

The material says that the refusal to accept the US Coast Guard ship increases fears that the Solomon Islands are cutting ties with Western countries in favor of China.

In April 2022, the PRC and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation, as the parties specified, the main goal of cooperation is to promote social stability in the Solomon Islands. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied plans to establish a military base on the islands and indicated that the cooperation was not directed against any third party.