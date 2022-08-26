Russian President signs decree to increase the Armed Forces | News

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the staffing of the country’s Armed Forces by 130,000 troops, within the framework of strengthening security.

IAEA and Russia negotiate to examine Zaporizhia nuclear plant

With the document signed by the head of state, the security forces reach 2,390,758, of which 1,150,628 are military.

Likewise, the decree emphasizes that the Government of the Eurasian nation will provide the Ministry of Defense with the budget allocation of the federal fund necessary to apply it.

It is worth mentioning that, in November 2017, the Russian head of state set by decree the number of troops in the Armed Forces at 1,920,758 people, where 1,130,628 should be military and the rest civilians.

Russian troops are divided into three main branches: Ground Forces, Navy and Aerospace; in addition to having two corps impeded from this distribution formed by the airborne troops and those of strategic missiles.

It should be noted that at the territorial level the Russian Army is divided into four territorial districts and the northern fleet that has its own territory.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

