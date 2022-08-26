EAEU Supreme Economic Council meeting to be held in December

CHOLPON-ATA (Kyrgyzstan), August 26 – RIA Novosti. The meeting of the Supreme Economic Council of the EAEU will be held in December in Bishkek in a face-to-face format, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EMPU) in an expanded format on Friday.

“The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is scheduled for December this year in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, in person,” the prime minister said.

The EMPS meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, is chaired by Zhaparov and attended by Prime Ministers of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Russia Mikhail Mishustin and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich. Ali Asadov, the head of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, takes part in the council meeting as a guest, and Abdulla Aripov, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, as an observer.

As a result of the meeting, it is planned to sign decisions providing for the further development of the Eurasian economic integration.