West steps up sanctions pressure on Russia, Mishustin says

CHOLPON-ATA (Kyrgyzstan), August 26 – RIA Novosti. The West is stepping up sanctions pressure on Russia and Belarus, despite the fact that it feels the “negative impact” of restrictions on itself, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

“The collective West is stepping up sanctions pressure on Russia and Belarus, despite the fact that its initiators themselves have already felt the negative impact of such a policy,” he said at an expanded meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

According to the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, because of the restrictions, the international economic and trade system is being shaken, “the usual connections and deposits are being broken.”

At the same time, according to the prime minister, the Eurasian Economic Union has proved its effectiveness. As Mishustin noted, in the first quarter of this year, the volume of the EAEU GDP increased by more than 3.5 percent, in the first half of the year there is an increase in agricultural production, the production of industrial goods, and during this period the unemployment rate in the community decreased by a third.

Mishustin added that the West is also trying to blame Russia for the global food crisis, “well aware that the current situation is a direct consequence of their actions.”

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Western countries increased the sanctions pressure on Moscow, which they resorted to after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Some of them have announced the freezing of Russian assets, calls have become louder in Europe to abandon Russian energy resources, the European Union has already adopted seven packages of sanctions, including an embargo on coal and oil.

According to Vladimir Putin, the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and its main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people. But, he is sure, Russia cannot be strictly isolated in the modern world , and current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West both in politics and in the economy.