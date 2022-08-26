World

Belarus proposes to coordinate EAEU positions on biosafety

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read

CHOLPON-ATA (Kyrgyzstan), August 26 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said that the EAEU countries need to coordinate their positions on biological safety in an environment where bacteriological research for military purposes is not ruled out in the world, and adopt an appropriate strategy.
“I urge once again to return to the issue of the need to adopt a biological safety strategy for the EAEU. You see that almost every month new biological threats appear in our country. We do not exclude that research is also being conducted in the field of bacteriological threats that can be used in purposes,” Golovchenko said, speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
According to him, “it is necessary to coordinate joint work to strengthen our biological security.”
The head of the Belarusian government noted that a draft of such a document was developed by the Belarusian side and sent to the EEC for consideration by the member states of the union.
“We know that there were certain doubts about the need to adopt such a document, because such or similar work is being carried out through the CSTO, and also due to the fact that biosafety issues do not fully fall within the competence of the EAEU. Nevertheless, in our opinion information, active work within the framework of the CSTO on this issue is not yet being conducted. Moreover, the document we propose was originally developed to address civilian issues that are not related to military security issues,” Golovchenko said.
In his opinion, taking into account the impact of biological threats on trade and economic relations and their cross-border factor, it is necessary to return to the discussion of this issue.
August 21, 10:03 am In the world

Rogov: Armed Forces of Ukraine may use biological weapons against Russian troops

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

West steps up sanctions pressure on Russia, Mishustin says

32 seconds ago

CIA threatened Turkish businessmen over trade with Russia, media reported

36 mins ago

Russia reports revenue growth despite sanctions | News

47 mins ago

Russia and China launched a project for the exchange of video products between the media

52 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.