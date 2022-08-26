World

CIA threatened Turkish businessmen over trade with Russia, media reported

ANKARA, August 26 – RIA Novosti. The CIA threatened Turkish businessmen in connection with their trade with Russia, they asked the Turkish side about contracts for the sale of real estate to the Russians, the Yeni Şafak newspaper writes on Friday.
“The US authorities, interfering in matters not within their responsibilities, crossed the line and tried to interrogate Turkish businessmen. The US intelligence service had the audacity to threaten Turkish businessmen about trade with Russia in meetings that were also attended by a CIA representative in Turkey,” writes edition.
According to the publication, a CIA representative in Turkey called and openly threatened officials of construction companies involved in housing purchases with Russian companies.
“A CIA officer interviewed businessmen from the housing sector: “How many houses did you sell to the Russians?”, “In what currency did you collect the price of the houses you sold?”, “Through what channel did they pay? Did you take money out of your hands or pay through a bank?”
Mishustin called cooperation with Minsk the best response to Western sanctions

