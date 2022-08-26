Russia and China launched a project for the exchange of video products between the media

BEIJING, August 26 – RIA Novosti. The ceremony of the official launch of the Russian-Chinese project for the exchange of video products between the leading media of the two countries was held on Friday at the Russian Embassy in Beijing, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

“Today we have launched a unique project that has become the result of close and fruitful cooperation between Russian and Chinese media. In the modern information age, it is extremely important to maintain such a high level of interaction, constantly look for ways to deliver content to the audience that are new in terms of content and technologies, and increase innovation and creativity in work , look for non-standard solutions, change and learn,” Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said at the ceremony.

The diplomat stressed that “well aware of their huge role in the development of bilateral relations, the media of Russia and China are continuously strengthening mutually beneficial partnership, promoting comprehensive and diverse exchanges, successfully complementing each other and fully realizing their competitive advantages in the international arena.”

Director General of CGTN TV channel, which is part of the China Media Corporation, Fan Yun, in turn, noted that “video is a living medium with which you can capture the changes of time, witness the development of countries and promote the exchange of experience between civilizations.”

“As part of the current project, CGTN, in close cooperation with the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the Krasnaya Liniya TV channel, the Big Asia TV channel and many other leading media, is striving to fully show the real China to the Russian-speaking audience … TV channels and multimedia platforms of CGTN in different languages ​​are also ready to help Russian colleagues in distributing their high-quality video products dedicated to Russian history and culture,” said Fan Yun.

He added that “against the backdrop of serious changes taking place in the international arena, practical cooperation between Russia and China is developing steadily, and a good dynamic in the development of bilateral relations is maintained.”

“Taking advantage of the launch of the Russian-Chinese project for the exchange of video products, CGTN intends to continuously deepen contacts and interaction with the Russian media. I am deeply convinced that these videos will play the role of “windows” and “bridges” between cultures, will contribute to deepening mutual understanding between our peoples and strengthening traditional friendship between Russia and China,” he concluded.