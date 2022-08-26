Vucic spoke about the failure of negotiations on Kosovo

BELGRADE, August 26 – RIA Novosti. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, after negotiations with representatives of the EU and the United States, said that so far it has not been possible to reach a compromise on the refusal of Pristina from September 1 to let people with Serbian personal documents and car numbers into Kosovo.

EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak and US Representative for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar began talks with Vučić behind closed doors on Thursday afternoon, then continued after a pause at 22.00 (23.00 Moscow time) and departed at night without statements to the media.

“Fifteen minutes after midnight we saw off our guests Lajcak, (US Ambassador Christopher) Hill, Escobar, (Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Emmanuel) Jofre and we will continue our conversations, and I believe that in the coming days we will be able to reach at least a small part of a compromise solution , because it is clear that we cannot reach such a decision about the numbers and in some big issues,” Vucic wrote in one of the social networks.

“And what I hope for will not necessarily happen, a lot of work is still needed, in the coming days we will work hard to ensure and preserve peace and the future of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija,” Vučić stressed.

The Serbian President on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of Kosovo police training on barricades and the strengthening of checkpoints in the north of the province.

August 22, 19:09 Lavrov announced the invariability of Russia’s position on Kosovo

Albin Kurti, the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, told reporters earlier that he would not postpone the application of the controversial measures that previously caused tension in the province from September 1. He also said on Thursday that the barricades are not the solution and that “no one can stop special police units from entering the north of the province.”

NATO must prevent the invasion of the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo to the north of the province, “otherwise the Serbian people will do it,” Petar Petkovic, director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government, said in response.

The NATO contingent in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) said on Thursday that it is demonstrating its presence and activity in the province, while being in contact with all parties, including the Serbian army.

Political representatives of the Kosovo Serbs adopted a declaration the day before, in which they threatened to withdraw from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic if the pressure from Pristina does not stop.

The situation around Kosovo has escalated due to Pristina’s plans to ban cars with Serbian numbers and documents from entering the region from August 1. In the north of Kosovo, where many Serbs live, riots broke out, in response, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic pulled the police there. But following a US request, the Kosovo authorities delayed the ban’s entry into force for a month. In Belgrade, this step was welcomed, saying that the leadership of Serbia and the authorities in Pristina were one step away from a serious conflict, but official Belgrade managed to keep the peace.