IAEA and Russia negotiate to examine Zaporizhia nuclear plant | News

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) met on Wednesday with directors of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom to address the safety of nuclear plants in Russia and Ukraine.

Russian and French foreign ministers talk about Zaporizhia

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, held a meeting with the Director General of Rosatom, Alexei Lijachev, in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The head of the international entity shared on his Twitter account that “important technical discussions were held today in Istanbul on an imminent IAEA mission to the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Zaporizhia.”

For its part, the Russian corporation expanded through a statement that “emphasis was placed on the priority tasks of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Russia and Ukraine.”

In this regard, Rosatom noted that the Russian side “stressed that the safety of nuclear facilities, wherever they are, has always been and remains an absolute priority for Russia.”

In turn, the willingness of the Russian government to support, even logistically, the IAEA mission to examine the state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located on the Dnieper River, is expressed.

Similarly, the Russian side confirmed that it shares the intention of the IAEA Director General to carry out said mission “as soon as the military situation on the ground allows it.”

Also present at the meeting were the head of the Russian federal service for environmental, technological and nuclear supervision, Alexandr Trembitzki, as well as the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

