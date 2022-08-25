General elections in Angola end normally | News

The general elections in Angola concluded this Wednesday in a climate of peace and tranquility, after more than 14 million voters were called.

Mourning decreed in Angola for the death of former president Dos Santos

According to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), 13,238 polling stations with 26,443 tables opened at 0700 local time (0600 GMT) and closed at 1700 local time (1600 GMT).

The elections, as well as the electoral campaign, passed without episodes of political violence and under the surveillance of some 80,000 members of the security forces.

For his part, the president of the CNE, Manuel Pereira da Silva, pointed out that the elections began in a context of order and tranquility and urged the population to go to the polls to exercise their constitutional right.

In this sense, Pereira da Silva pointed out that the register is made up of 14,399,391 citizens, of whom 22,500 reside abroad, since their inclusion for the first time.

The president of Angola and leader of the leader of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), João Lourenço, who is seeking a second five-year term in these elections, encouraged all his fellow citizens to “exercise” the “right to vote”.

Half an hour later, his great rival, the leader of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), Adalberto Costa Júnior, did the same, who voted at the Estrela da Manhã School, in the Kilamba neighborhood, also in the Angolan capital.

Seven parties and a coalition are fighting to reach the majority of the 220 seats in the National Assembly, which automatically defines who will occupy the presidency of the African nation.

Until the new results are announced, the MPLA has 150 seats in parliament compared to 51 for UNITA. The left-wing party has been the only one to hold power since the country gained independence in 1975.

The ruling party remains the favourite, although the margin is narrow enough for a surprise victory by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), which could change relations with world superpowers.

