China warns of serious threat to crops due to drought | News

China’s autumn harvest is under “serious threat” from high temperatures and drought, authorities warned, urging action to protect crops from the country’s worst heat wave on record.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China activates emergency response ahead of Typhoon Ma-on

China’s central and southern provinces are engulfed in a heat wave and drought that have hit the country’s national hydropower grid, damaged crops and sparked forest fires.

Chinese meteorologists are calling it the nation’s strongest heat wave since recordkeeping began in 1961, based on its intensity, geographic area and duration.

Now in its third month, it has surpassed the previous record of 61 days set in 2013. Temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius in cities and towns in southern China. Chongqing, in the southwest, has been particularly hard hit.

The world‘s second-largest economy was hit this summer by record temperatures, droughts and flash floods, a series of extreme events made more frequent and intense by climate change, scientists warn.

Chinese authorities have called for specific measures to ease the impact of the drought, in a bid to ensure a good autumn harvest this year.

#China warns of “serious” threat to the harvest due to high temperatures and drought, and urged action to protect crops from the worst heat wave recorded in the country pic.twitter.com/DKsOry5EgZ

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

August 24, 2022

Since late July, heat waves have hit parts of southern China, posing serious challenges to the country’s autumn harvest, according to a notice issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Water Resources , the Ministry of Meteorological and Emergency Management of China. Management.

China’s national meteorological observatory renewed an orange alert for drought on Wednesday, as strong heat waves continue to spread across large areas of the country.

Parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and Tibet have been hit by moderate to severe drought, according to the National Meteorological Center. .

Ace #drought conditions have continued, many Chinese provinces and cities have been taking action to find relief. #Anhui province resorted 48 times to ground-based cloud seeding operations in 31 urban districts and rural counties last week on Monday and Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/5wLTk1OKTm

— Anhui China (@AnhuiChina)

August 22, 2022

While rainfall in sections of the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, and parts of Jiangsu, Anhui and the Sichuan basin will ease droughts in the next three days, high temperatures and dry weather will persist in the other regions, it warned.

The observatory advised local authorities to take adequate measures to respond to emergencies, guarantee the supply of water, especially for domestic use, promote the conservation of the resource and produce artificial rainfall when necessary.

China has urged targeted measures to alleviate the impact of drought, in a bid to secure a good autumn harvest.

china’s autumn #grain production makes up about 75% of annual grain output, and the country aims to achieve a grain output of over 650 bln kg this year. /CGTN pic.twitter.com/cIMam4NgBS

— Chinese Embassy in Switzerland (@ChinaEmbinCH)

August 24, 2022

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe situation, followed by orange, yellow and blue.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source