Spain offers Colombia to host peace talks | News

The President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez affirmed this Wednesday that his country can host the talks in pursuit of definitive peace in Colombia during his official visit to the South American nation.

Sánchez told Colombian media that: “we offer ourselves to the Colombian government to help in everything that I think is common sense to achieve peace.”

In this sense, the head of the Spanish Government emphasized that therefore “if these peace talks can be hosted in Spain, Spain would be willing and offers to host them”.

Similarly, Sánchez pointed out that the peace agreement signed in 2016 meant “a milestone in international politics in positive terms, of hope, overcoming conflicts, reunion of memory, reparation and justice.”

The statements by the head of government come after the government of Gustavo Petro ratified its willingness to resume dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

At the same time, Sánchez’s words constitute a prelude to the meeting that he will hold today with his Colombian counterpart at the Casa de Nariño, seat of the presidency.

Subsequently, the head of the Spanish Executive spoke at the closing of the Spain-Colombia Business Meeting that was held in Bogotá, where he called for the consolidation of bilateral cooperation.





