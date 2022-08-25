China Announces Aid to Pakistan for Monsoon Floods | News

The Chinese government announced on Wednesday the decision to provide new emergency humanitarian supplies to alleviate the effects of the floods in Pakistan that have already left more than 800 dead.

This was announced by a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, who explained that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his sympathy to his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, due to the disaster.

According to the information provided, the batch of emergency humanitarian supplies includes 25,000 tents and other basic necessities, while it was learned through the Foreign Ministry that the Red Cross Society of China will provide 300,000 US dollars in assistance of emergency cash to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Previously, China had provided some 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of tarpaulin, which had been delivered at the time of the first reported damage.

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 820 people across Pakistan over the past two months and displaced more than 300,000 people, according to local authorities.

Pakistani authorities are setting up more relief and medical camps in remote areas in the flood-affected provinces of southwestern Balochistan, southern Sindh and eastern Punjab, where there has been significant damage.

Floods in Balochistan!

The ongoing spell of rain has wrecked havoc across Balochistan, Sindh and southern Punjab.

The monsoon season in the Indo-Asian region runs from July to September, yet 60 percent of Pakistan’s normal total rainfall has occurred in less than a month.





