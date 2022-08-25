Two dead reported after shooting in Washington, USA | News

The spokeswoman for the deputy mayor of public safety in Washington, Dora Taylor-Lowe, reported Wednesday that at least two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the capital of the United States (USA).

The official specified that the report was made at 12:50 p.m. (local time) after the residents of North Capitol and O Street, Northwest, heard the shots.

Likewise, the authorities reported that among the deceased is the young Ahmad Clark, 25 years old, from Bristow, Virginia.

Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides an update on a shooting that occurred recently in the unit block of O Street, NW.

— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept)

August 24, 2022

Taylor-Lowe added that the emergency services attended to the injured, but did not give further details about the condition of the victims.

An initial investigation determined that two individuals got out of a small black SUV in front of a building, then began firing semi-automatic weapons at people in the street before fleeing in the vehicle.

“Law enforcement agencies are currently responding to a shooting in the O Street, NW unit block. Multiple victims have been shot, please avoid the area,” the Washington Police Department urged.





