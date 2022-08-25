Storm Ma-on in the Philippines leaves thousands displaced | News

The Philippine authorities announced this Wednesday that the tropical storm Ma-on that reached the national territory has so far left three people injured and a forecast of thousands of displaced people.

The injured citizens were taken to hospitals after being hit by fallen trees in Cagayan province, according to an emergency official, Rueli Rapsin.

In this sense, Rapsin also stated the employee that in that region alone, more than 7,000 people were evacuated from locations with a high probability of suffering floods, landslides and tidal waves.

On his way through the Philippines, Ma-on left at least three injured and thousands displaced, in addition to forcing authorities to close schools and government offices in the capital and in several provinces prone to flooding and landslides.

Similarly, government entities stated that the natural phenomenon forced entities to close schools and offices in the capital, as well as in other provinces prone to flooding and landslides.

Weather units said Ma-on weakened slightly after sweeping through the northern mountainous provinces and left the country overnight with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 km/h (71 mph).

The phenomenon had made landfall in the town of Maconacon, in the province of Isabela, and in response to the alert, the press secretary, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, said that “heavy rains pose a possible risk to the population.”

The Philippines has been affected by other natural phenomena such as earthquakes, including the one reported last July (27) with a magnitude of 7.0 where, according to the National Council for Risk Reduction and Management of the Philippines, 12,945 people were affected.

On the other hand, Ma-on is affecting other countries like China. At 12:40 local time, the Hong Kong Observatory issued a strong wind warning, with speeds of up to 62 km / h and was located about 440 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong.





