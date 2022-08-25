Germany announced an absolute shortage of weapons and a threat to supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 25 – RIA Novosti. The Bundeswehr is facing a serious shortage of weapons stockpiles, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said in an interview with the ZDF television channel.

According to her, because of this, military assistance to Ukraine goes “on a thin line.”

“We want to support it militarily, with everything we have, but, unfortunately, the situation we have is such that we have an absolute deficit in our own reserves,” Burbock said.

She explained that it would be better for Kyiv to receive weapons “yesterday, not today”, but the German authorities should make plans in the medium term.

July 28, 12:46 Europe accuses Germany of non-fulfillment of obligations on the supply of weapons

Under these conditions, the German government decided to create a new fund to support the Bundeswehr for 100 billion euros. The minister also stressed that the German military industry should actively produce materials for Ukraine, and not only in the coming months, but also years.

“We will clearly continue this military support,” Burbock promised, adding that Germany would soon send the Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a military special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. President Joe Biden signed the law on Lend-Lease, tens of billions of dollars are allocated for military assistance to Kyiv. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.