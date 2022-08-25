World

The media reported on the secret struggle in the EU over Russia

MOSCOW, August 25 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are confronting hawks in the EU over a settlement in Ukraine, writes Politico columnist Mujtaba Rahman.
According to him, Macron and Scholz are forced to hide from the countries of Central and Eastern Europe their position, which is to end the conflict as soon as possible through diplomacy.

“Behind public statements of support for Ukraine lies a quiet tug-of-war between Germany, France and – until the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi – Italy on the one hand, and Poland, the Baltic countries, Scandinavia and Finland – on the other,” Rahman said.

The author of the publication believes that as long as US support for military operations in Ukraine remains unchanged, Berlin and Paris are unlikely to openly express their opinion in the interests of maintaining unity within the European Union.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to President Vladimir Putin, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. Allied forces have already completely liberated the Luhansk People’s Republic and a significant part of Donetsk, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk.
