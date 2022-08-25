Lvova-Belova spoke about the center for supporting teenagers in Donetsk

VLADIVOSTOK, August 25 – RIA Novosti. The first center to support teenagers is being created in Donetsk, two more will be opened in Makiivka and Mariupol, Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, said at the Teenagers 360 forum in Vladivostok.

“One of the areas (of supporting the children of the DPR and LPR) will be the creation of teenage centers. I recently visited Donetsk, and we have already begun to equip the first teenage center that will be able to accept children. In the near future, we agreed with (the head of the DPR) Denis Pushilin to create centers in Makiivka and Mariupol,” the Ombudswoman said.