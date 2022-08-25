World
US fears publicity of Azov’s crimes*, Russian embassy says
WASHINGTON, August 25 – RIA Novosti. The US is wary of publicizing facts that testify to the inhumane actions of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov Regiment* ahead of the trial of war criminals, the Russian embassy in the US said.
The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, previously reported that they did not intend to delay the international tribunal for war criminals in the republic. He noted that the DPR Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on attracting representatives of the international community to participate in the tribunal.
“We have drawn attention to yet another unfounded accusations against our country related to the holding of a tribunal over Ukrainian war criminals. The upcoming trial is designed to establish justice for war criminals, among whom are the Nazis from the Azov Regiment *. Washington is clearly afraid of making the facts public testifying to the inhuman acts of the members of this terrorist organization,” the diplomatic mission stressed.
They also expressed confidence that the tribunal in Mariupol “is able to shed light on the true essence of the Kyiv regime.”
In addition, the embassy reminded that Russia fully complies with the Geneva Conventions and guarantees proper conditions for prisoners of Ukrainian troops.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked