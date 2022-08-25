World

Zaporozhye region warned the EU about the consequences of Ukraine’s attacks on the ZNPP

SIMFEROPOL, August 25 – RIA Novosti. If the ZNPP is stopped due to constant shelling from Ukraine, the energy balance may be disturbed, and this threatens to disrupt the supply of electricity to the EU countries, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“If the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is stopped due to constant shelling by Ukrainian militants, the energy balance in Ukraine will be disrupted, and as a result, this will affect the supply of electricity to the EU countries. Ukraine will turn from an electricity exporting country into an importing country,” Rogov stressed. .

ZNPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The Ukrainian military regularly shell Energodar, the surrounding villages and the territory of the ZNPP adjacent to the city.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world community to put forward an ultimatum to Russia so that its troops forcibly leave the station.
Moscow emphasizes that the establishment of control over the object by the Russian army is justified, since it can prevent the leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.
The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the day before that a mission of the organization should visit ZNPP within a few days, he intends to personally lead the delegation.
Nebenzya supported the idea of ​​permanent presence of IAEA experts at ZNPP

