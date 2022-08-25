The former head of the Czech Foreign Ministry laughed at the question of the possibility of war with Russia

MOSCOW, August 25 – RIA Novosti. Statements about a possible collision between Moscow and Prague are ridiculous, former Czech Foreign Minister and former Chairman of the UN General Assembly Jan Kavan told Radio Universum.

In his opinion, the real threat to the country is the further shipment of weapons to Kyiv. The interlocutor believes that over time, military assistance will begin to cost Prague more and more, will affect the standard of living of Czech citizens and lead to another increase in prices.

“I find some theories ridiculous that the Russian army, if successful, will pass through all of Ukraine to Transnistria, and then through Slovakia will come to us. This is just a bad joke. Therefore, I don’t think that we are threatened by some military danger,” Kavan said.

The diplomat reproached the authorities for the scale of arms supplies to Ukraine, as this reduced the defense capability of the Czech Republic itself.

“Now we are on the verge. We have emptied all our warehouses and still continue to send arms shipments to Ukraine. Thus, we have little left for our own defense,” the former head of the Czech Foreign Ministry believes.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia has never threatened and does not threaten NATO, but at the same time, Moscow cannot but react to the confrontational course of the alliance.

Against the background of the Russian military special operation, Western countries continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated that these actions only prolong the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces.

