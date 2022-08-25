UN regrets resumption of hostilities in Ethiopia | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization, António Guterres, lamented on Wednesday the reestablishment of armed conflicts in regions of Ethiopia.

According to the international authority, the resumption of hostilities in the country’s territories such as Tigray, Amhara, Oromo or Afar represents a new threat to the residents of these areas, who have previously suffered the devastating consequences of these conflicts.

“My strong call is for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between the Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (FLPT), as well as to guarantee humanitarian access to people in need and the reestablishment of public services,” said the entity.

In this sense, it is worth pointing out that the flow of humanitarian aid resumed until a short time ago to the Tigray region after the Ethiopian government and the rebel forces agreed to a conditional ceasefire and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. in the northernmost region.

It should be noted that, in the last 24 hours, the government of the African country reported that the FLPT rebel carried out new attacks against different positions on the eastern front; while the rebel group accused the Ethiopian Government of initiating attacks against its forces, which was rejected by the Ethiopian State.

Ethiopia has been the scene of a devastating conflict between government soldiers and forces loyal to the FLPT rebel since November 2020.





