Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan agree to facilitate regional trade | News

Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran signed a memorandum on Monday on facilitating the transit of goods, which aims to boost trade between these three Central Asian countries.

The agreement was signed on Monday in Tehran, the Iranian capital, by representatives of the three countries, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Iran.

According to the diplomatic legation, “this document should contribute to the simplification and acceleration of customs procedures for participants in foreign economic activity”.

The expectation, according to the statement, is that the agreement will substantially facilitate the transit of goods from Iran to Russia and vice versa through the land route that passes through the territory of Azerbaijan.

In the same direction, the agreement will allow to increase the volume of trade between the countries, which is beneficial for both Russia and Iran, due to the unilateral or multilateral coercive measures by Western countries that both face.

The Russian side in the talks was represented by the head of the Federal Customs Service, Vladimir Bulavin.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, speaking of trade relations between Russia and Iran, that they continue to improve and “at the end of last year, the volume of trade between our countries grew by 81 percent, reaching a maximum level in recent years: almost 4,000 million dollars”.

