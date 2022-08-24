Ukraine bombing kills at least three people in Donetsk | News

Authorities of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) denounced that three people died and six were injured this Tuesday due to a bombardment by Ukrainian troops against the center of the city of Donetsk, in which 155 mm shells were used. provided by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The city council reported through its channel on the Telegram social network that the bombing of the central Voroshilovski district was perpetrated from the Orlovka settlement, an area under the control of the kyiv armed forces.

The mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemzin, specified that three men died, aged 18, 25 and 51, in addition to six people who were injured.

According to press reports, more than a dozen projectiles were fired. The building housing the offices of the head of the DPR suffered direct hit damage. There was a fire and damage to the facade, the right wing and the upper floor.

Another direct hit was reported on a residential building. Local residents were urged not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

In addition, the splinters of the shells damaged the windows of the Donetsk Central Hotel. Reporters are housed in this facility, among them foreigners, but there were no victims or injuries.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, pointed out that the 155mm caliber shells belong to NATO and blamed the West for the killing of civilians in the city.

Local media point out that NATO countries use artillery of this caliber and that, in addition, the United States government supplied the regime of Volodimir Zelenski with long-range howitzers M-777 of caliber 155 mm, which were previously used to bombard cities , including Donetsk.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



