Palestinian prisoners continue with day of protests | News

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of Palestine announced on Tuesday that prisoners in Israeli jails will continue with another day of protests if the Zionist government does not comply with the agreed agreements.

Palestinian prisoners start hunger strike in Israeli prisons

The organization that brings together Palestinian inmates affirmed through a statement that it will not allow “the jailer to impose his will on us” after the violation by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) of the signed agreements.

At the same time, the committee urged the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to consolidate their support after the Palestinian Prisoners Club reported on Monday the start of an indefinite hunger strike.

For his part, Palestinian hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on a hunger strike for 173 days to protest his detention without charge or trial, “could die at any moment,” according to the doctor treating him.

In turn, human rights organizations point out that the Israeli government violates the fundamental rights and the most basic freedoms established in the Geneva Convention.

In a press statement, Zaher Jabarin, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said: “All factions will be united in their battle against the administration of the occupation’s prisons, and we will not accept that

Previously, the member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), Zaher Jabarin, pointed out that “the occupation’s repudiation of the agreement with the prisoners is like playing with fire.”

In this sense, he added that Israel “wants to exploit the existing conditions for internal political objectives before the next Israeli elections, and wants to get seats for its criminals, at the expense of the blood of the Palestinians and the rights of the prisoners.”





