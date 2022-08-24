Britain’s hose ban comes into effect

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. A drought-related ban on using irrigation hoses to conserve water takes effect for 14 million Britons, including Londoners.

The introduction of the ban last week was announced by Thames Water, which provides water supply and wastewater services in the UK capital and the surrounding counties of southern England.

Residents of the region will not be able to use water hoses to water gardens and land, fill swimming pools, decorative ponds and fountains, wash cars, windows, walls and other parts of the property. The ban will also apply to the use of sprinklers and jet washers connected to a hose.

Britons with mobility issues and a disabled parking permit will be able to continue using a water hose to water their gardens and wash their cars and property.

Previously, a ban on the use of hoses for irrigation was introduced in the largest English county of Yorkshire, it will come into force on August 26.

A similar ban in Cornwall and parts of Devon was introduced from August 23 by South West Water, which serves 1.7 million residents.

In Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, the hosing ban came into effect on 5 August, in Kent and Sussex on 12 August, and in Pembrokeshire in Wales on 19 August.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that a total of restrictive measures across the country could affect 20.5 million people.

In July, the UK faced a heat wave. On Tuesday, July 19, the temperature broke the previous record of 38.7 degrees and reached 40.3 degrees. A drought has been declared in 9 out of 14 districts of England and southwest Wales due to prolonged heatwaves.