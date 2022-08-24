Thousands of Muscovites bid farewell to murdered journalist Daria Dúguina | News

Relatives, friends and dozens of colleagues of the journalist Daria Dúguina went to the Ostankino television center on Tuesday to bid her farewell, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that there will be no “mercy” against the organizers of her assassination.

Russia accuses Ukraine of the murder of journalist Daria Dugina

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously decorated Dúgina with the Order of Valor. Mourners paid their respects to Dugyna in a hall at Moscow’s Ostankino TV center, where a black-and-white portrait of her was placed over his open casket.

“She wasn’t afraid, really, and the last time we talked to her at the Tradition festival, she told me: Dad, I feel like a warrior, I feel like a heroine… I want to be with my country. I want to be on the side of the light forces, ”said her father Alexander Dugin.

The Research Committee of #Russia���� reported that an explosive device with 400 grams of TNT was placed in the lower part of the car, on the driver’s side, and that the journalist Daria Dúguina, who was at the wheel, died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/hU4FSF7ioa

– teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

August 23, 2022

She added that she wanted to raise her daughter the way she saw the ideal of a person. “From childhood, the first words we taught him were Russia, our state, our people,” Dugin recalled.

For his part, at a press conference, the Russian Foreign Minister said that “I consider that it was a barbaric crime for which there can be no pardon.”

Lavrov recalled that the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday directly accused Ukraine of the murder and the crime is being investigated.

It is presumed that the victim was not the target of the attack. Daria Dúguina with her father, Alexander Dúguin, were returning from a festival. Upon leaving, father and daughter exchanged vehicles and on the way Daria’s vehicle exploded before her father’s eyes.

Source: Sputnik pic.twitter.com/yOVfJJNFrn

– SANA in Spanish (@Agencia_Sana)

August 21, 2022

In this regard, Ukraine denies any responsibility in Dúguina’s death and rejects the accusation by Russia.

The Russian journalist died last Saturday when a bomb installed in her vehicle exploded while she was driving on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow.





