Latvian police reported 14 detainees at the monument to the Liberators of Riga
UK opened a case due to the demolition of the monument to the Liberators of Riga
On the morning of August 23, builders drove up to the monument in Victory Park, demolition began.
On the morning of August 23, builders drove up to the monument in Victory Park, demolition began.
Police officers were on duty at the monument, preparing for possible protests.
Police officers were on duty at the monument, preparing for possible protests.
Meanwhile, at the foot of the monument, an excavator was working, which dismantled the steps.
Meanwhile, at the foot of the monument, an excavator was working, which dismantled the steps.
The territory was fenced off, the monument was surrounded by a fence.
The territory was fenced off, the monument was surrounded by a fence.
Defenders of the monument were banned from holding a protest rally.
Defenders of the monument were banned from holding a protest rally.
Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that after the demolition, the monument would be destroyed because none of its parts were recognized as having artistic value.
Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that after the demolition, the monument would be destroyed because none of its parts were recognized as having artistic value.
The day before, the Latvian police had already dispersed a protest against the demolition of the monument, several people were detained.
The day before, the Latvian police had already dispersed a protest against the demolition of the monument, several people were detained.
Star on the monument to the Liberators of Riga.
Star on the monument to the Liberators of Riga.
Foreigners “convicted of illegal and unauthorized actions during dismantling” were promised to be expelled from the country.
Foreigners “convicted of illegal and unauthorized actions during dismantling” were promised to be expelled from the country.
Monument to the “Liberators of Riga” surrounded by scaffolding.
Monument to the “Liberators of Riga” surrounded by scaffolding.
On the morning of August 23, builders drove up to the monument in Victory Park, demolition began.
Police officers were on duty at the monument, preparing for possible protests.
Meanwhile, at the foot of the monument, an excavator was working, which dismantled the steps.
The territory was fenced off, the monument was surrounded by a fence.
Defenders of the monument were banned from holding a protest rally.
Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that after the demolition, the monument would be destroyed because none of its parts were recognized as having artistic value.
The day before, the Latvian police had already dispersed a protest against the demolition of the monument, several people were detained.
Star on the monument to the Liberators of Riga.
Foreigners “convicted of illegal and unauthorized actions during dismantling” were promised to be expelled from the country.
Monument to the “Liberators of Riga” surrounded by scaffolding.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked