MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. In Latvia, 14 people were detained at the monument to the liberators of Riga in Victory Park. This is stated on the website of the Metropolitan Police.

Work on dismantling the monument to the liberators of Riga began on 23 August. During preparations for the demolition, the police detained at least six people out of fifty protesters. By evening, the authorities had demolished all three sculptures of Soviet soldiers. Information appeared in the media that after 21:00 Moscow time, hundreds of people gathered in Victory Park, some of them protested against the demolition.

“Fourteen people who were repeatedly instructed to stop breaking the law did not obey the lawful demands of the police. They were detained and taken to police departments for procedural actions. Accordingly, 14 cases of administrative offenses were initiated,” the publication says.

Law enforcement agencies added that “confrontational situations” arose among those gathered “with different beliefs.”

Yesterday, 18:52 UK opened a case due to the demolition of the monument to the Liberators of Riga

Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that the monument would be destroyed after the demolition, because the Occupation Museum did not recognize any of its parts as having artistic value. Museum director Solvita Viba said that the institution did not evaluate the monument in terms of artistic value, because it does not have such authority, and the statement of the mayor of Riga created a misunderstanding.

The Parliament of Latvia had previously suspended the operation of a clause of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the protection of monuments to Soviet soldiers, which allows the monument to be dismantled. The legislature allowed it to be demolished after representatives of the Riga City Council voted for this decision.

Latvia, along with neighboring Lithuania and Estonia, became one of the first republics of the former USSR, which almost completely eradicated the Soviet legacy in monumental art. Cases of vandalism against Soviet monuments became more frequent after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the situation with monuments to Soviet soldiers in Latvia and Lithuania, called what is happening “an international outrage.”