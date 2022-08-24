World

Latvian police reported 14 detainees at the monument to the Liberators of Riga

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. In Latvia, 14 people were detained at the monument to the liberators of Riga in Victory Park. This is stated on the website of the Metropolitan Police.
Work on dismantling the monument to the liberators of Riga began on 23 August. During preparations for the demolition, the police detained at least six people out of fifty protesters. By evening, the authorities had demolished all three sculptures of Soviet soldiers. Information appeared in the media that after 21:00 Moscow time, hundreds of people gathered in Victory Park, some of them protested against the demolition.
“Fourteen people who were repeatedly instructed to stop breaking the law did not obey the lawful demands of the police. They were detained and taken to police departments for procedural actions. Accordingly, 14 cases of administrative offenses were initiated,” the publication says.
Law enforcement agencies added that “confrontational situations” arose among those gathered “with different beliefs.”
UK opened a case due to the demolition of the monument to the Liberators of Riga

Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that the monument would be destroyed after the demolition, because the Occupation Museum did not recognize any of its parts as having artistic value. Museum director Solvita Viba said that the institution did not evaluate the monument in terms of artistic value, because it does not have such authority, and the statement of the mayor of Riga created a misunderstanding.
The Parliament of Latvia had previously suspended the operation of a clause of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the protection of monuments to Soviet soldiers, which allows the monument to be dismantled. The legislature allowed it to be demolished after representatives of the Riga City Council voted for this decision.
Latvia, along with neighboring Lithuania and Estonia, became one of the first republics of the former USSR, which almost completely eradicated the Soviet legacy in monumental art. Cases of vandalism against Soviet monuments became more frequent after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the situation with monuments to Soviet soldiers in Latvia and Lithuania, called what is happening “an international outrage.”
Ordered to destroy: in Riga demolish the monument to the liberators of the city

© RIA Novosti / Stringer

On the morning of August 23, builders drove up to the monument in Victory Park, demolition began.

1 out of 10

On the morning of August 23, builders drove up to the monument in Victory Park, demolition began.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Police officers were on duty at the monument, preparing for possible protests.

2 out of 10

Police officers were on duty at the monument, preparing for possible protests.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Meanwhile, at the foot of the monument, an excavator was working, which dismantled the steps.

3 out of 10

Meanwhile, at the foot of the monument, an excavator was working, which dismantled the steps.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

The territory was fenced off, the monument was surrounded by a fence.

4 out of 10

The territory was fenced off, the monument was surrounded by a fence.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Defenders of the monument were banned from holding a protest rally.

5 out of 10

Defenders of the monument were banned from holding a protest rally.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that after the demolition, the monument would be destroyed because none of its parts were recognized as having artistic value.

6 out of 10

Earlier, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, said that after the demolition, the monument would be destroyed because none of its parts were recognized as having artistic value.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

The day before, the Latvian police had already dispersed a protest against the demolition of the monument, several people were detained.

7 out of 10

The day before, the Latvian police had already dispersed a protest against the demolition of the monument, several people were detained.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Star on the monument to the Liberators of Riga.

8 out of 10

Star on the monument to the Liberators of Riga.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Foreigners “convicted of illegal and unauthorized actions during dismantling” were promised to be expelled from the country.

9 out of 10

Foreigners “convicted of illegal and unauthorized actions during dismantling” were promised to be expelled from the country.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
© RIA Novosti / Stringer

Monument to the “Liberators of Riga” surrounded by scaffolding.

10 out of 10

Monument to the “Liberators of Riga” surrounded by scaffolding.

© RIA Novosti / Stringer
Go to photo bank
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




