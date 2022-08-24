World

Telegraph: Britain convinces European countries not to cut aid to Kyiv

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. British diplomats traveled to European capitals to convince their colleagues not to cut aid to Ukraine amid rising prices, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
“Diplomats of the United Kingdom travel to European capitals to convince (colleagues) of the unacceptability of cuts in aid to Kyiv,” the newspaper said.
London fears that Europe’s support for Ukraine may dry up amid rising prices.
“It is said that European governments are increasingly concerned about spending on weapons and humanitarian supplies, while citizens are facing a sharp increase in energy prices,” the newspaper said, citing a knowledgeable source.
Senior EU officials fear that there could be a tipping point in the autumn or early winter, which will change the position of the population regarding assistance to Ukraine. It is noted that in some countries of the bloc they are allegedly considering the possibility of advocating the easing of anti-Russian sanctions on the eve of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Prague on August 30-31.
Yesterday, 20:09

More than 70% of pubs predicted to close in Britain due to light prices

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 17 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Zakharova responded to Truss’s words about her readiness to use nuclear weapons

36 mins ago

Truss promises to declassify more intelligence about Russia as prime minister

51 mins ago

NBC News: US decided to invest money for Kyiv in the development of weapons

1 hour ago

Iraq’s judiciary suspends work due to protests | News

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.