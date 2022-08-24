Telegraph: Britain convinces European countries not to cut aid to Kyiv

“Diplomats of the United Kingdom travel to European capitals to convince (colleagues) of the unacceptability of cuts in aid to Kyiv,” the newspaper said.

“It is said that European governments are increasingly concerned about spending on weapons and humanitarian supplies, while citizens are facing a sharp increase in energy prices,” the newspaper said, citing a knowledgeable source.

Senior EU officials fear that there could be a tipping point in the autumn or early winter, which will change the position of the population regarding assistance to Ukraine. It is noted that in some countries of the bloc they are allegedly considering the possibility of advocating the easing of anti-Russian sanctions on the eve of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Prague on August 30-31.