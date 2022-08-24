World
Zakharova responded to Truss’s words about her readiness to use nuclear weapons
MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s statement on nuclear weapons is worthy of a new series of spy comedies about the fictional British superspy Austin Powers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
Earlier, Truss, who is running for the country’s premiership, admitted that she would be ready, if necessary, to press the button to launch a nuclear weapon.
“This is an impeccable start for the new Austin Powers series. Now the role of the “man of mystery of international scale” is played by a woman,” Zakharova said.
“Austin Powers” is a series of spy comedy films starring actor Mike Myers, who plays the title character and Dr. Evil.
