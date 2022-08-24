World
Truss promises to declassify more intelligence about Russia as prime minister
MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss promises to declassify more intelligence about Russia’s actions in the world if she becomes the new prime minister.
“As Prime Minister, I will go further and do my best, including declassifying more intelligence to expose[President Vladimir]Putin’s tactics to the world. My government will strategically use intelligence to expose the Kremlin’s attempts to undermine and stabilize freedom-loving democracy,” she wrote in an article for the Telegraph newspaper.
According to her, she will take a similar approach towards other “potentially hostile states” and those “who threaten global security.”
In the UK, on July 20, the fifth round of voting by members of parliament from the Conservative Party took place to elect the leader of the party, who will also become the country’s prime minister. According to its results, two candidates reached the final of the election race: Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. In the last round, the winner of the two “finalists” will be chosen by all members of the party, of whom there are about 200,000 today. Voting will take place by mail.
In Moscow, the Russophobic nature of the statements of the tracks was previously noted. In particular, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted in July that Truss’s pre-election statements about her intention to “ensure the defeat of Russia” in Ukraine “speak of her extreme aggressiveness and painful ambitions.” According to Zakharova, the situation in Britain itself in the socio-economic sphere is deteriorating, so politicians resort to anti-Russian rhetoric “to move away from explaining to their voters what went wrong and why they made decisions that hit the lives of the British.”
Yesterday, 09:52
In the US and Europe, they will be skeptical about the victory of Truss, media reported
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked