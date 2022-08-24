Truss promises to declassify more intelligence about Russia as prime minister

In the UK, on ​​July 20, the fifth round of voting by members of parliament from the Conservative Party took place to elect the leader of the party, who will also become the country’s prime minister. According to its results, two candidates reached the final of the election race: Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. In the last round, the winner of the two “finalists” will be chosen by all members of the party, of whom there are about 200,000 today. Voting will take place by mail.