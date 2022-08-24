NBC News: US decided to invest money for Kyiv in the development of weapons

WASHINGTON, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The new tranche of US military assistance to Ukraine includes funds for equipment that is being developed, its transfer to Kyiv could take “months or years”, according to NBC News.

“The Pentagon has asked for air defense and anti-tank (systems), as well as UAVs and communications equipment. Many of these systems will not fall into the hands of Ukrainian fighters for months or years, because they are still being developed,” officials said.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.