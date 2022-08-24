Iraq’s judiciary suspends work due to protests | News

The Supreme Council of Justice (SCJ) and the Federal Court of Iraq interrupted their work on Tuesday due to the protests of the followers of the Shiite religious leader Muqtada al Sadr, who demand the dissolution of Parliament.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Political crisis in Iraq intensifies after seizure of parliament

According to a statement from the Council, the decision was issued after supporters of the Sadrist movement mobilized in the vicinity of the CSJ to demand the holding of early elections.

The authorities indicated that “the CSJ and the Court met in person and electronically on Tuesday morning and decided to suspend the work of the Superior Council, the courts affiliated with it and the Federal Court in protest at these unconstitutional acts.”

Al Sadr’s supporters set up tents in the country’s most important judicial instance, located outside the Green Zone, according to various local sources.

The note from the Supreme Council states that certain members of the Federal Court were threatened to pressure them through text messages in order to make a final decision on the assembly.

In the midst of this context, the interim Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al Kazemi, decided to abort his visit to Egypt to “directly monitor the performance of the security forces in protecting the institutions of the Judiciary and the state.”

Similarly, the premier urged the various political forces to remain calm and take advantage of “the opportunity for national dialogue to get the country out of its current crisis.”

For its part, the Iraqi Coordination Framework, the majority bloc in parliament and a rival of the Sadrist movement, expressed its denial of any direct dialogue until the occupation of the constitutional institutions of the State is ended.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source