The Russian Embassy criticized the statement of the State Department about the murder of Dugina

Dugina died on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The FSB said that the Ukrainian special services were behind the murder of Dugina, the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, who arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. According to the department, after the assassination attempt, she and her child left for Estonia through the Pskov region. The Investigative Committee does not exclude that, in addition to Vovk, other persons could be involved in the murder.