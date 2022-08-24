World
The Russian Embassy criticized the statement of the State Department about the murder of Dugina
MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Washington expressed outrage at the State Department’s Russophobic statements about the murder of journalist Daria Dugina. This follows from the published commentary of the diplomatic mission.
Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price, commenting on the death of Dugina, said that the United States does not exclude the version of a “false flag operation” by Russia.
“We are deeply indignant that the American authorities took advantage of this terrible tragedy to again broadcast a set of irresponsible Russophobic statements,” the embassy stressed.
It is noted that representatives of the Biden administration do not question the statements of Ukrainian figures about Kyiv’s “non-involvement” in the murder.
“This terrorist attack cannot be a pretext for another shameless insinuation on the part of the State Department,” the diplomatic service concluded.
Dugina died on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. The FSB said that the Ukrainian special services were behind the murder of Dugina, the perpetrator was Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, who arrived in Russia with her daughter on July 23. According to the department, after the assassination attempt, she and her child left for Estonia through the Pskov region. The Investigative Committee does not exclude that, in addition to Vovk, other persons could be involved in the murder.
Vladimir Putin awarded Daria Dugina the Order of Courage posthumously.
