The US Department of Defense announced the strikes on the Syrian Deir ez-Zor
MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The US military, at the direction of President Joe Biden, launched strikes in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, allegedly targeting objects used by groups associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).
“At the direction of President (US Joe) Biden, the US military conducted targeted airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor … The targets of the US strikes were infrastructure facilities used by groups associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the US Central Command said in a statement. (CENTCOM) on Twitter.
It is noted that these strikes were carried out to protect American forces from attacks similar to the one that the At-Tanf military base in southern Syria suffered on August 15.
Translation by RJ983
