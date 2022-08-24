World

The US Department of Defense announced the strikes on the Syrian Deir ez-Zor

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The US military, at the direction of President Joe Biden, launched strikes in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, allegedly targeting objects used by groups associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).
“At the direction of President (US Joe) Biden, the US military conducted targeted airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor … The targets of the US strikes were infrastructure facilities used by groups associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the US Central Command said in a statement. (CENTCOM) on Twitter.
It is noted that these strikes were carried out to protect American forces from attacks similar to the one that the At-Tanf military base in southern Syria suffered on August 15.
Yesterday, 15:05

It is important to prevent the start of new military operations in Syria, Lavrov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

FT announced Poland’s refusal to supply oil to Germany

20 mins ago

Another young Palestinian dies after being wounded by the Israeli army | News

33 mins ago

In Ukraine, they told how the West can try to steal Russia’s assets

39 mins ago

Foreign Ministers of Russia and France talk about Zaporizhia | News

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.