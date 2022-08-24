FT announced Poland’s refusal to supply oil to Germany

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. Poland refused to supply oil to an oil refinery in the German city of Schwedt to replace the import of Russian energy resources through the Druzhba pipeline, the Financial Times writes citing an employee of the enterprise.

The newspaper specified that the refinery is considering the possibility of deliveries through the Polish port of Gdansk. However, as the interlocutor explained, Warsaw is dissatisfied with the fact that Rosneft owns 54 percent of the plant’s shares.

“The Poles say they don’t want to provide us with supplies as long as Rosneft owns the company. We can’t just brush it aside,” the worker said.

The publication clarified that the German plant also hopes to replace Russian oil with supplies from Kazakhstan.

August 12, 22:43 The situation with exchange rates and oil prices Rosneft: Replacing Russian oil with refineries in Germany will lead to a jump in prices

The EU’s ban on Russian oil imports has become a particularly serious problem for the economy of East Brandenburg, where the oil refinery in the city of Schwedt, which supplied the needs of the region, as well as Berlin and Western Poland, was still working on supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. The German government is looking for alternative sources. According to IHK, 69 percent of companies surveyed insist that Germany continue to use pipeline oil supplies.

Germany predicts an energy collapse in the winter due to a possible cessation of Russian gas supplies. Economics Minister Robert Habek and the head of the Federal Grid Agency, Klaus Müller, have repeatedly urged the country’s citizens to reduce electricity consumption in order to save money.