Another young Palestinian dies after being wounded by the Israeli army | News

Another young Palestinian dies after being wounded by the Israeli army

The wounds suffered at the hands of the Israeli Army two weeks ago were the cause of the death of a young Palestinian on Tuesday, denounced from the resistance to the Zionist occupation.

The young man was injured two weeks ago during a raid in the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

At that time, the Zionist army troops also killed three Palestinians and wounded another 40, five of them seriously, one of whom is the recently deceased.

The young man, Muhammad Araysha, 25, was receiving treatment at the “Rafidia” government hospital in Nablus city before his death was announced.

Some 19 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bullets in the city of Nablus and dozens more have been injured since the beginning of this year, according to official Palestinian statistics.

Clashes regularly break out between Israeli Army forces and Palestinian youth in West Bank cities following their arrest campaigns.

In fact, the occupied city of Jerusalem was also the scene of mass arrests on Tuesday by Israeli Army forces.

Israeli forces launched this new campaign of arrests in the occupied West Bank and once again Palestinian youths stood up to them and resisted the incursion.

Israeli soldiers arrested nine Palestinian civilians in various parts of the city.

