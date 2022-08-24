World

In Ukraine, they told how the West can try to steal Russia’s assets

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States and the West may declare Russia a “country sponsor of terrorism” in order to steal Moscow’s frozen assets, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on the air of the Obshchestvennoye TV channel.
As the politician pointed out, the West needs a court decision in order to appropriate Russian money and transfer it to Kyiv. Recognition of Moscow as a “country sponsor of terrorism” would allow “criminalizing” its assets, which would make it easier to steal them, the former diplomat suggested.

“If there is a decision that the country is a terrorist, imagine how much easier it will be for national courts to decide <…> for those assets that are frozen in the United States – the decisions of American courts, Dutch, respectively, German,” Klimkin said.

The ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that if every Western country declares Russia a “terrorist country”, then this will “ten times” make it easier for Kyiv and its allies to steal Moscow’s assets.
August 6, 00:26

Zelensky claims “Russian assets” seized in Ukraine

He called such a step on the part of the United States “mega-important” for Ukraine.

“This is a sanctioned nuclear weapon, this is a complete confiscation of Russian assets, 300-400 billion, as much as there is, will not return to Russia,” Klimkin concluded.

The powers to name countries “sponsors of terrorism” belong to the State Department, but the Senate had previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier warned that if Washington takes such a step, relations between the two countries can be forgotten.
03:05Special military operation in Ukraine

In the United States predicted what will remain of the territory of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Another young Palestinian dies after being wounded by the Israeli army | News

10 mins ago

Foreign Ministers of Russia and France talk about Zaporizhia | News

2 hours ago

President of the Spanish Government will begin a tour of Latin America | News

3 hours ago

Russia and Syria call to respect the sovereignty of Damascus | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.