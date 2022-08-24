In Ukraine, they told how the West can try to steal Russia’s assets

MOSCOW, August 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States and the West may declare Russia a “country sponsor of terrorism” in order to steal Moscow’s frozen assets, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on the air of the Obshchestvennoye TV channel.

As the politician pointed out, the West needs a court decision in order to appropriate Russian money and transfer it to Kyiv. Recognition of Moscow as a “country sponsor of terrorism” would allow “criminalizing” its assets, which would make it easier to steal them, the former diplomat suggested.

“If there is a decision that the country is a terrorist, imagine how much easier it will be for national courts to decide <…> for those assets that are frozen in the United States – the decisions of American courts, Dutch, respectively, German,” Klimkin said.

The ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that if every Western country declares Russia a “terrorist country”, then this will “ten times” make it easier for Kyiv and its allies to steal Moscow’s assets.

August 6, 00:26 Zelensky claims “Russian assets” seized in Ukraine

He called such a step on the part of the United States “mega-important” for Ukraine.

“This is a sanctioned nuclear weapon, this is a complete confiscation of Russian assets, 300-400 billion, as much as there is, will not return to Russia,” Klimkin concluded.

The powers to name countries “sponsors of terrorism” belong to the State Department, but the Senate had previously passed a resolution calling for such a decision, and a corresponding bill was submitted to the House of Representatives.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier warned that if Washington takes such a step, relations between the two countries can be forgotten.