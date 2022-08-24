Foreign Ministers of Russia and France talk about Zaporizhia | News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation in Ukraine and around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the Moscow Foreign Ministry reported.

Russia denounces that Ukraine uses chemical weapons

The conversation between Lavrov and the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France took place on Tuesday at the initiative of the French side, according to a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“In the light of the August 19 telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and France, the heads of the foreign ministries exchanged detailed views on the situation in Ukraine on Tuesday,” it said.

The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the possibilities of organizing a visit to the plant by the IAEA mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations issues of mutual interest, the report said.

He noted that Colonna had highlighted the risks to nuclear safety in the current environment around nuclear power plants.

“He expressed France’s support for the rapid deployment of the IAEA expert mission in accordance with the recommendations of its Director General and with full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty,” the document says.

It is also reported that the French chancellor took note of the confirmation of Russia’s fundamental agreement on this position, “as well as its obligation to refrain from any action that could threaten the security of this mission.”

On the other hand, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Tuesday that Russia carried out air and artillery attacks in the Zaporizhia region, where fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has raised fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident.

The attacks come on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, which falls on Wednesday to mark liberation from Soviet rule, and kyiv has banned public celebrations citing the threat of more attacks.

