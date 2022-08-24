President of the Spanish Government will begin a tour of Latin America | News

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will fly to the Colombian capital on Tuesday as part of an official visit that is part of the first part of the tour of Latin American countries.

Accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, and a dozen businessmen, the president will arrive in Bogotá this evening to hold a meeting this Wednesday with his counterpart, Gustavo Petro.

As part of the scheduled agenda, Sánchez will visit the Museo Nacional Centro de la Memoria Paz y Reconciliación as a show of support for the efforts of the new administration in pursuit of achieving definitive peace in the Latin American country.

Later, on Thursday, the head of government will begin his official visit to Ecuador where he will meet with his counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, and will tour the historic center of Quito to examine the support of Spanish cooperation in the reconstruction and restoration process.

The following day, the Iberian president is scheduled to visit Honduras to talk with his counterpart, Xiomara Castro, and attend a training workshop school for young people in Comayagua.

However, the biggest weight of the tour is the economic issue since several business forums will be held in the three scheduled countries in order to strengthen Spain’s cooperation with them.

At the same time, the objectives include consolidating the relations of the European Union (EU) with the region, as well as coordinating actions in pursuit of the summit of community leaders with Latin America and the Caribbean scheduled for the second half of next year. .

The interregional summit would be the first since 2015 and is scheduled to coincide with the Spanish presidency of the EU, which will be officially convened by the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

