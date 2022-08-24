Russia and Syria call to respect the sovereignty of Damascus | News

Russia and Syria on Tuesday condemned the recent aggression by the Israeli Army against Syrian territory, while urging Tel Aviv to respect the sovereignty of Damascus.

That was one of the statements made at the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, which took place in Moscow on Tuesday.

The head of Russian diplomacy pointed out that Moscow and Damascus condemn the Israeli attacks against Syrian territory, and mentioned in particular the one that occurred on June 10, when the Damascus international airport was bombed, and the one on July 2, against the Tartus port.

As part of that condemnation, Lavrov and Mekdad urged “Israel to comply with UN Security Council resolutions and, first of all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

In another order, the Russian foreign minister called on both Damascus and Ankara to avoid the usual armed clashes in northern Syria, regarding the presence of groups that both capitals call terrorists.

According to Lavrov, “The most important thing is to prevent new armed clashes and dialogue through diplomatic channels under the political principles that have always existed in relations between Syria and Turkey.”

In this sense, the Russian foreign minister declared that “Syria has the capacity to take over its sovereign territory after it regains complete control, Russia, for its part, supports that position.”

Since 2011, driven by external forces, Syria has faced a conflict in which the government forces of President Bashar Al Assado face armed opposition factions and terrorist organizations.

Israel systematically bombs Syrian territory from the south, as well as Türkiye from the north, although for different reasons.

