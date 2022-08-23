President Putin affirms that Russia is a power with its own politics | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Sunday the policy of sovereignty and his country’s own path in the international arena, in accordance with its interests as a nation and a powerful independent world power.

In a video published by the Kremlin on the occasion of National Flag Day on August 22, the Russian president recalled the real and iconic history of the flag, a symbol of the union of the people and their loyalty to the homeland, along with the “ willingness to defend national interests.

This desire of the Russian people “to live by their own will, to choose their own path and to follow it has become part of the genetic code,” Putin insisted.

“We are determined to carry out on the international scene only those policies that respond to the fundamental interests of the country,” he stressed.

“The national flag symbolizes loyalty to our traditional values, which we will never give up: truth and justice, solidarity and mercy, respect for uninterrupted Russian history for many centuries, for the achievements and victories of our ancestors. , who left us as a legacy to care for and defend our homeland and not allow dictations and external hegemony”, deepened the president.

That flag, he explained, has successfully survived difficult and challenging periods for more than three centuries.

In addition, he recalled that the white, blue and red flag was hoisted again in Russia on August 22, 1991, with the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

“We pay tribute to the official state symbol of Russia, which, together with the coat of arms and the anthem, represents its sovereignty and independence and consolidates the continuity of many generations of the country’s multinational people,” Putin concluded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



