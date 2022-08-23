ATHENS, August 22 – RIA Novosti. Metropolitan of the city of Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece, Anfim, said that the US ambassador to Greece should not appear in casual summer attire.

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis recently accompanied Robert Menendez, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, during an unofficial visit to Alexandroupolis, which supplies military equipment to Eastern Europe and Ukraine. They were joined by the military attache of the US embassy in Greece and the head of the port Konstantinos Hadjimihail.

Photographs on social media showed Ambassador Tsunis wearing Bermuda shorts, sandals and a purple t-shirt with a rainbow circle that read Pride beach – the US embassy in Greece constantly promotes non-traditional sexual relationships.

“The US Ambassador to Greece cannot appear informally and even in casual summer attire in Alexandroupolis,” Metropolitan Anfim wrote on the Metropolia’s social media page.