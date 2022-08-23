Media: South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape released

NEW YORK, August 22 – RIA Novosti. A diplomat from the South Sudanese mission to the UN was detained over the weekend on charges of rape but then released due to his diplomatic immunity, the New York Post reported.

“A UN diplomat from Africa was accused of rape in … Manhattan over the weekend, but the NYPD released him because he has diplomatic immunity,” the report said.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, a career diplomat with the South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was arrested on Sunday in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment.

According to the newspaper, the diplomat was detained on suspicion of rape and taken for interrogation. But as soon as investigators found out that he had immunity, he was quickly released without formal charges. The suspect allegedly simply followed the victim to her apartment in broad daylight and abused her twice.

RIA Novosti has not yet been able to get a comment from the police, as well as the mission of South Sudan.