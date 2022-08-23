Trump asked the court not to study the seized materials until the appointment of an expert

WASHINGTON, August 23 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump has asked the court considering his case to suspend examination of materials seized during searches of his Florida estate until a special forensic expert is appointed, the former head of state said in a motion released on Monday.

According to a motion filed by Trump’s lawyers on his behalf, the 45th President of the United States is seeking “the appointment of a special expert and the suspension of further consideration of the seized materials by government agencies until the appointment.” In addition, Trump demanded that the US authorities return to him “any items that did not appear in the search warrant.”

The petition argues that the documents seized from Trump’s estate are related to his former presidency and, therefore, should be examined by a “neutral reviewer.”

“Only an assessment by a neutral reviewer in the person of a special expert will preserve the inviolability of these privileged materials. Simple “adequate” guarantees are unacceptable when it comes not only to the constitutional rights of President Trump, but also to the preservation of the privileges of the executive branch,” the documents follow.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The search was conducted as part of an investigation under articles on the illegal use of defense information, theft and destruction of documents. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant. In response, a number of Republican politicians came out with sharp criticism of the security services and Garland.

After a court decision, a search warrant and an inventory of the seized were made public, from which it follows that 11 sets of secret documents were found on Trump.